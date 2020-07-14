Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center clubhouse conference room courtyard dog park hot tub media room online portal pool table yoga

Welcome to Citron Allen Station Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Allen, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.



Impressive character awaits you inside your apartment, where you will enjoy a spacious, open design, perfect for both entertaining and relaxing! Every apartment features lofty nine-foot ceilings, 2" faux-wooden blinds, ceiling fans with lighting, stylish six-panel doors, modern track and pendant lighting, quartz countertops in the bathrooms, plush carpet, power-saving digital programmable thermostats, home intrusion alarms with optional monitoring, framed vanity mirrors, indoor trash chutes, and a washer/dryer in-home. Our gourmet kitchens offer executive chef undermount sinks, designer tile backsplashes, quartz countertops, and sleek flat-panel cabinetry. Select homes also include upscale wood-finish flooring, walk-in showers with rain shower heads, luxurious soaking tubs, double sink vanities, urban mudrooms, large walk-in closets, and/or a relaxing patio or balcony!