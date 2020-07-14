All apartments in Allen
Citron Allen Station
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

Citron Allen Station

1400 Andrews Parkway · (214) 790-7279
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Savings
WE'RE OPEN ONE MONTH
Location

1400 Andrews Parkway, Allen, TX 75002

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3218 · Avail. now

$1,129

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

Unit 3227 · Avail. now

$1,129

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

Unit 4206 · Avail. now

$1,129

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

See 67+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3211 · Avail. now

$1,409

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1097 sqft

Unit 3123 · Avail. now

$1,409

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1097 sqft

Unit 1315 · Avail. now

$1,409

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1097 sqft

See 37+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3101 · Avail. now

$1,899

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1469 sqft

Unit 3301 · Avail. now

$1,899

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1469 sqft

Unit 2227 · Avail. now

$1,899

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1469 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Citron Allen Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
conference room
courtyard
dog park
hot tub
media room
online portal
pool table
yoga
Welcome to Citron Allen Station Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Allen, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.

Impressive character awaits you inside your apartment, where you will enjoy a spacious, open design, perfect for both entertaining and relaxing! Every apartment features lofty nine-foot ceilings, 2" faux-wooden blinds, ceiling fans with lighting, stylish six-panel doors, modern track and pendant lighting, quartz countertops in the bathrooms, plush carpet, power-saving digital programmable thermostats, home intrusion alarms with optional monitoring, framed vanity mirrors, indoor trash chutes, and a washer/dryer in-home. Our gourmet kitchens offer executive chef undermount sinks, designer tile backsplashes, quartz countertops, and sleek flat-panel cabinetry. Select homes also include upscale wood-finish flooring, walk-in showers with rain shower heads, luxurious soaking tubs, double sink vanities, urban mudrooms, large walk-in closets, and/or a relaxing patio or balcony!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $400
limit: Two pet max per apartment.
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Citron Allen Station have any available units?
Citron Allen Station has 122 units available starting at $1,129 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does Citron Allen Station have?
Some of Citron Allen Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Citron Allen Station currently offering any rent specials?
Citron Allen Station is offering the following rent specials: WE'RE OPEN ONE MONTH
Is Citron Allen Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Citron Allen Station is pet friendly.
Does Citron Allen Station offer parking?
No, Citron Allen Station does not offer parking.
Does Citron Allen Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Citron Allen Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Citron Allen Station have a pool?
Yes, Citron Allen Station has a pool.
Does Citron Allen Station have accessible units?
Yes, Citron Allen Station has accessible units.
Does Citron Allen Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Citron Allen Station has units with dishwashers.
