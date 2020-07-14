Amenities
Welcome to Citron Allen Station Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Allen, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Impressive character awaits you inside your apartment, where you will enjoy a spacious, open design, perfect for both entertaining and relaxing! Every apartment features lofty nine-foot ceilings, 2" faux-wooden blinds, ceiling fans with lighting, stylish six-panel doors, modern track and pendant lighting, quartz countertops in the bathrooms, plush carpet, power-saving digital programmable thermostats, home intrusion alarms with optional monitoring, framed vanity mirrors, indoor trash chutes, and a washer/dryer in-home. Our gourmet kitchens offer executive chef undermount sinks, designer tile backsplashes, quartz countertops, and sleek flat-panel cabinetry. Select homes also include upscale wood-finish flooring, walk-in showers with rain shower heads, luxurious soaking tubs, double sink vanities, urban mudrooms, large walk-in closets, and/or a relaxing patio or balcony!