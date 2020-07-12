110 Apartments for rent in Allen, TX with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Allen apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
29 Units Available
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,042
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Voted as the "Best Place to Live" in the city, the Trails at Creekside Apartments in Allen, Texas blend a countryside location with a big city access.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
25 Units Available
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,144
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,558
1409 sqft
Located in the top-rated Allen ISD and minutes away from popular shopping, dining, and entertainment spots, our community delivers Allen, TX living to your doorstep.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,165
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1518 sqft
Luxurious units right near Watters Creek. Homes feature 10-foot ceilings, granite counters and custom cabinetry. Enjoy a pool with spa, meeting room and entertainment area on site.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1439 sqft
Modern homes with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and custom two-tone paint. On-site amenities include a conference room, swimming oasis and billiards table. By US Route 75. Near Twin Creeks Village for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Twin Creeks
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exclusive community features playground, two pools, 24-hour gym, pet park, basketball court and sand volleyball. Close to shops and dining but quiet location. Apartments have bathtubs and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
$
17 Units Available
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1091 sqft
Invest in the excitement and energy at Hidden Creek Apartment Homes located in Allen, and just steps away from the 'Flare and Fun' of Watters Creek at Montgomery Farms.
Verified

1 of 83

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
22 Units Available
Twin Creeks
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,002
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1262 sqft
Choose from several floor plans. Short-term leases available. Premium interior finishes and ample storage. Resort-style pool, spa and basketball court on-site. Large bark park. Ample closet space and in-unit fireplaces available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
22 Units Available
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1301 sqft
A luxury community in the heart of Allen. Community features include a resident clubhouse, fantastic gym, and a resort-style pool. Short-term leases available. Controlled access. Modern interiors with ample space and storage.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
72 Units Available
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1117 sqft
Just minutes from Dallas. One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring private patios or balconies, and kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Community offers a resort-style swimming pool with sundeck and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
59 Units Available
The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge will change the way you look for an apartment home in the metroplex. You'll soon discover that living here in Allen is far more meaningful than simply being near Dallas and Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
25 Units Available
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1023 sqft
Home should be somewhere you are excited to come back to. All of our amenities and in-home features are designed with your needs and wants in mind.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
$
21 Units Available
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
990 sqft
Welcome to Maple Trail Apartment Homes where you can experience true hospitality! Here we offer a great residential environment close to shopping, movies and restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Allen
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
27 Units Available
The Cortona
325 Murray Farm Dr, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with vaulted ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Pet-friendly. Tenants have access to a resort-style pool and barbecue area. Near the shopping, dining and entertainment at Fairview Town Center. Close to US 75.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
23 Units Available
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,197
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1618 sqft
Recently updated homes with grand oval soaking tubs, designer finishes and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy a playground, cyber cafe and bike storage. Near gorgeous Russell Creek Park. Close to Highway 121.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Sorrel Fairview Apartments
351 Sugarloaf Trail, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,743
1477 sqft
Near Route 75. Modern community with granite countertops, dark cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour emergency maintenance, attached garages, and private balconies or a patio.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
29 Units Available
Craig Ranch
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,123
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Secure parking, a pool with cabanas, and stainless-steel appliances are just the beginning of the luxury details found at these apartments in McKinney. Moments from Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
28 Units Available
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,031
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,387
1315 sqft
Impressive designer finishes like 42-inch espresso shaker cabinets, granite counters, and crown molding. Even more impressive amenities include lagoon-style pool with poolside kitchen, hot tub, movie theatre, and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
39 Units Available
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$954
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1362 sqft
Welcome home to Thornbury at Chase Oaks, a luxurious way of life.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
33 Units Available
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1378 sqft
Located along the Sam Rayburn Tollway and only moments from the Cinemark Allen, this community has shopping, entertainment and dining nearby. This green community features a clubhouse, 24-hour gym and pool. Hardwood flooring in units.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
12 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
991 sqft
Residents live in units with dishwasher, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community also offers parking, pool, gym and BBQ grill. Great location for commuters, just minutes from I-75.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
43 Units Available
Eldorado
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy, McKinney, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$963
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1181 sqft
Located on 30-plus acres of land, close to both Highway 75 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Apartments are equipped with fireplaces, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include gym, clubhouse, internet cafe and pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$902
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1357 sqft
Gated community in Plano within close proximity to Highways 75 and 121, and George Bush Turnpike. Pet-friendly apartment with on-site fitness center, swimming pool, playground and dog park. Includes oversized closets, vaulted ceilings and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
41 Units Available
23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1539 sqft
This pet-friendly community features a clubhouse, concierge, hot tub and garage parking. Residents can walk right over to the Ridgeview Ranch Golf Course. Units feature hardwood flooring, washer/dryer hookup and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
10 Units Available
Parkside at Craig Ranch
6130 Alma Rd, McKinney, TX
Studio
$1,010
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1144 sqft
Parkside at Craig Ranch is a unique community of McKinney, TX apartments, nestled in the center of an area that is perfect for everyone from families, to active adults and busy professionals.
City Guide for Allen, TX

"If a man's from Texas, he'll tell you. If he's not, why embarrass him by asking?" - John Gunther

Society in Allen, Texas, is about three things: football, shopping and eating. Although the Dallas suburb has plenty of that blustery western spirit that all Texans are known for, it's moving forward and embracing a life on its own terms, which includes eco-conscious neighborhoods and high-quality cuisine. Sure, there are as many trees as money can irrigate and an emphasis on "wholesomeness," but Money and Forbes magazines routinely rate it near the top for best places to live, and even the most strident anti-Texan can find something to love about this welcoming city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Allen, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Allen apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

