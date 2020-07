Amenities

This beautiful Drees home has an open floor plan, plenty of natural light, 5 bedrooms, 3 and a half baths, true study room with french double door, large gameroom and media room upstairs, hand-scraped hardwood floor throughout common areas and study room, gourmet kitchen with granite counters and island, 2016 roof, 2017 fence, two peach trees in the backyard produce very sweet peaches for you every year, community pool, big park, sports court and playground ...