941 Abbott Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking playground pool garage

VIDEO TOUR ON YOU TUBE! Stunning home in West Allen built by Grand Homes! Wood floors on 1st floor, sweeping staircase with wrought iron spindles. Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, gas cooktop, decorative tile backsplash and granite countertops. 2 bedrooms down, 1 bedroom up. 2 studies, 1 has french doors. 2 living rooms, formal dining, breakfast room and area off of the kitchen could serve as an add'l eating space, music or playroom. Huge gameroom upstairs. Situated on a cul de sac with a large, private backyard and native trees. 3 car garage, side entrance with mud room. HOA Fees included in rent. Community pool, clubhouse, playground about 1 block away!*TYPE ADDRESS INTO YOU TUBE FOR A VIDEO TOUR!*