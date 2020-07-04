All apartments in Allen
Last updated April 16 2020 at 3:06 AM

941 Abbott Lane

941 Abbott Lane · No Longer Available
Location

941 Abbott Lane, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
VIDEO TOUR ON YOU TUBE! Stunning home in West Allen built by Grand Homes! Wood floors on 1st floor, sweeping staircase with wrought iron spindles. Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, gas cooktop, decorative tile backsplash and granite countertops. 2 bedrooms down, 1 bedroom up. 2 studies, 1 has french doors. 2 living rooms, formal dining, breakfast room and area off of the kitchen could serve as an add'l eating space, music or playroom. Huge gameroom upstairs. Situated on a cul de sac with a large, private backyard and native trees. 3 car garage, side entrance with mud room. HOA Fees included in rent. Community pool, clubhouse, playground about 1 block away!*TYPE ADDRESS INTO YOU TUBE FOR A VIDEO TOUR!*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 941 Abbott Lane have any available units?
941 Abbott Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 941 Abbott Lane have?
Some of 941 Abbott Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 941 Abbott Lane currently offering any rent specials?
941 Abbott Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 941 Abbott Lane pet-friendly?
No, 941 Abbott Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 941 Abbott Lane offer parking?
Yes, 941 Abbott Lane offers parking.
Does 941 Abbott Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 941 Abbott Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 941 Abbott Lane have a pool?
Yes, 941 Abbott Lane has a pool.
Does 941 Abbott Lane have accessible units?
No, 941 Abbott Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 941 Abbott Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 941 Abbott Lane has units with dishwashers.

