938 Nightingale Dr Available 11/01/19 House For Lease in Allen with Pool - Stunning Drees home with Sparkling Pool and nice landscape. Newly place wood floor. Beautiful millwork throughout the house. Excellent open floor plan with high ceiling. Plenty of natural lights! Executive Study with wall of custom-built bookcases. Spacious Kitchen features stainless appliances, island, granite and plenty of wood cabinetry and counter space. Downstairs has Master suit, upstairs has 3 bdrms and game room (with custom-built bookcases). Shutters throughout the house. Close to highway 75 and highway 121. Allen Premium Outlets, Fairview Mall and lots of amenities are nearby.



[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]

Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.



(PET POLICY):

Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.



(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):

Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.



(DEPOSIT):

Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.



(APPLY):

Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.

Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.

Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.

Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.



(RLNE4337763)