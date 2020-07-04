All apartments in Allen
938 Nightingale Dr

938 Nightengale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

938 Nightengale Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
938 Nightingale Dr Available 11/01/19 House For Lease in Allen with Pool - Stunning Drees home with Sparkling Pool and nice landscape. Newly place wood floor. Beautiful millwork throughout the house. Excellent open floor plan with high ceiling. Plenty of natural lights! Executive Study with wall of custom-built bookcases. Spacious Kitchen features stainless appliances, island, granite and plenty of wood cabinetry and counter space. Downstairs has Master suit, upstairs has 3 bdrms and game room (with custom-built bookcases). Shutters throughout the house. Close to highway 75 and highway 121. Allen Premium Outlets, Fairview Mall and lots of amenities are nearby.

[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]
Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.
Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

(RLNE4337763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 938 Nightingale Dr have any available units?
938 Nightingale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 938 Nightingale Dr have?
Some of 938 Nightingale Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 938 Nightingale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
938 Nightingale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 938 Nightingale Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 938 Nightingale Dr is pet friendly.
Does 938 Nightingale Dr offer parking?
No, 938 Nightingale Dr does not offer parking.
Does 938 Nightingale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 938 Nightingale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 938 Nightingale Dr have a pool?
Yes, 938 Nightingale Dr has a pool.
Does 938 Nightingale Dr have accessible units?
No, 938 Nightingale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 938 Nightingale Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 938 Nightingale Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

