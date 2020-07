Amenities

Location! Great find in the heart of Allen. Get rare opportunity to lease that a PERFECTLY RENOVATED 3bed-2bath 1 story home. Wood floors throughout, no carpet area. Granite countertops and all SS appliance in kitchen and Refrigerator, Washer&Dryer included in the rent. Perfect size and fenced private backyard with very useful wood deck. Elementary&middle school located walking distance, Get free from worry about school ride!!! Conveniently located near Hwy 75 and 121.