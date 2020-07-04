916 Kilgore Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Stunning executive home with all of the upgrades, in Twin Creeks. Elegant entry with Travertine flooring & winding staircase. Wood floors through out downstairs. Lovely formals off entry. Large family room with fireplace open kitchen, with granite counter tops, huge island & double ovens Beautiful master retreat with updated bath, over sized garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities, & huge walk in closet. Second bedroom down with full bath. Large game room. 2 large bedrooms & bath upstairs. New carpet through out. New water heaters. Recent roof. Lovely landscaped backyard, with walkways and patio. Over sized 2 car garage with heated-air conditioned workshop. Full use of all Twin Creeks Amenities!