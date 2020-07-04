All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 916 Kilgore Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
916 Kilgore Court
Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:47 AM

916 Kilgore Court

916 Kilgore Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

916 Kilgore Court, Allen, TX 75013
Twin Creeks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Stunning executive home with all of the upgrades, in Twin Creeks. Elegant entry with Travertine flooring & winding staircase. Wood floors through out downstairs. Lovely formals off entry. Large family room with fireplace open kitchen, with granite counter tops, huge island & double ovens Beautiful master retreat with updated bath, over sized garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities, & huge walk in closet. Second bedroom down with full bath. Large game room. 2 large bedrooms & bath upstairs. New carpet through out. New water heaters. Recent roof. Lovely landscaped backyard, with walkways and patio. Over sized 2 car garage with heated-air conditioned workshop. Full use of all Twin Creeks Amenities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 Kilgore Court have any available units?
916 Kilgore Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 916 Kilgore Court have?
Some of 916 Kilgore Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 Kilgore Court currently offering any rent specials?
916 Kilgore Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Kilgore Court pet-friendly?
No, 916 Kilgore Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 916 Kilgore Court offer parking?
Yes, 916 Kilgore Court offers parking.
Does 916 Kilgore Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 Kilgore Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Kilgore Court have a pool?
No, 916 Kilgore Court does not have a pool.
Does 916 Kilgore Court have accessible units?
No, 916 Kilgore Court does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Kilgore Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 916 Kilgore Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary