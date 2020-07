Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking

Fabulous home in a incredible location in Allen. Close to 75. Tiled flooring in kitchen and bathrooms. Wood like floor in living area and new laminate floors in bedrooms. Brand new dishwasher.



Qualifications:

Minimum income is three times of the rent, more than $4050 per month.

No eviction or break lease in 10 years.

No felony in 20 years.

No Bankruptcy

No pets.



Deposit: $1350

Application fee: $50 per adult