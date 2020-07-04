All apartments in Allen
903 Panther Lane

903 Panther Lane · No Longer Available
Location

903 Panther Lane, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 2-story4-bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in West Allen. Highly desirable Boon elementary school in Allen ISD. Quail Run Community has a playground, swimming pool and is close to bike trails. High Ceiling floorplan with many upgrades. Large Family room includes Fireplace and hand scraped hardwoods. Kitchen with Center island, granite counter tops, 42-inch cabinets, gas cook-top and SS appliances. Master Suite downstairs is spacious and the Master bath comes with 2 vanities and a walk-in closet. Upstairs has large game room and 3 bedrooms+2 bath. Elegant Staircase and upstairs balcony is a BONUS feature! Prime location near Allen Premium Outlet mall. Quick access to Hwy 75 and Hwy 121 for an easy commute

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 Panther Lane have any available units?
903 Panther Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 903 Panther Lane have?
Some of 903 Panther Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 Panther Lane currently offering any rent specials?
903 Panther Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Panther Lane pet-friendly?
No, 903 Panther Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 903 Panther Lane offer parking?
Yes, 903 Panther Lane offers parking.
Does 903 Panther Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 Panther Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Panther Lane have a pool?
Yes, 903 Panther Lane has a pool.
Does 903 Panther Lane have accessible units?
No, 903 Panther Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Panther Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 903 Panther Lane has units with dishwashers.

