903 Panther Lane

Beautiful 2-story4-bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in West Allen. Highly desirable Boon elementary school in Allen ISD. Quail Run Community has a playground, swimming pool and is close to bike trails. High Ceiling floorplan with many upgrades. Large Family room includes Fireplace and hand scraped hardwoods. Kitchen with Center island, granite counter tops, 42-inch cabinets, gas cook-top and SS appliances. Master Suite downstairs is spacious and the Master bath comes with 2 vanities and a walk-in closet. Upstairs has large game room and 3 bedrooms+2 bath. Elegant Staircase and upstairs balcony is a BONUS feature! Prime location near Allen Premium Outlet mall. Quick access to Hwy 75 and Hwy 121 for an easy commute