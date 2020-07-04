862 Deerfield Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room media room

Stunning custom Darling Home with rich finishes greet you with hand scraped hardwoods, beautiful curved staircase, and 19 foot ceiling featuring gorgeous light fixtures. Kitchen boasts beautiful cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances, convection micro plus oven, gas cooktop, and island with seating for four. Custom Mudroom off kitchen. Private Master w.extended seating area overlooking the beautiful backyard. Upstairs offers spacious gameroom w.wet bar and flows to the media room. 2 beds that share a J&J bath, & one additional private bed. Tree-lined landscaped back yard offers privacy for great outdoor living.