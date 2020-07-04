All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 862 Deerfield Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
862 Deerfield Road
Last updated June 17 2019 at 1:48 AM

862 Deerfield Road

862 Deerfield Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

862 Deerfield Road, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
media room
Stunning custom Darling Home with rich finishes greet you with hand scraped hardwoods, beautiful curved staircase, and 19 foot ceiling featuring gorgeous light fixtures. Kitchen boasts beautiful cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances, convection micro plus oven, gas cooktop, and island with seating for four. Custom Mudroom off kitchen. Private Master w.extended seating area overlooking the beautiful backyard. Upstairs offers spacious gameroom w.wet bar and flows to the media room. 2 beds that share a J&J bath, & one additional private bed. Tree-lined landscaped back yard offers privacy for great outdoor living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 862 Deerfield Road have any available units?
862 Deerfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 862 Deerfield Road have?
Some of 862 Deerfield Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 862 Deerfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
862 Deerfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 862 Deerfield Road pet-friendly?
No, 862 Deerfield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 862 Deerfield Road offer parking?
No, 862 Deerfield Road does not offer parking.
Does 862 Deerfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 862 Deerfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 862 Deerfield Road have a pool?
No, 862 Deerfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 862 Deerfield Road have accessible units?
No, 862 Deerfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 862 Deerfield Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 862 Deerfield Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary