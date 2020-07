Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

This home features a spacious open downstairs living area which is open to the kitchen, turf backyard with stamped concrete patio, two car attached garage, all bedrooms upstairs, lots of closet space. Gas range in kitchen and high end kitchen appliances! Located just steps away from a hike an bike trail. Yard care is included in rent!