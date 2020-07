Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities game room parking media room

Wonderful luxury two story single house locates at west Allen.

Large Living Area with a cast stone fireplace and high ceiling, Cozy Breakfast Nook, Spacious Formal Dining that could also be used as a Study plus a charming Kitchen with black appliances, gas cook top and a wraparound granite breakfast bar.

Master bathroom with huge sitting area and spacious shower room. Game room or media room upstairs can be also used as study area.

Tenant and agent verify all the detailed information.