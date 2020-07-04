841 Birdie Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Elegant Two Story Home in Ansley Meadow in West Allen, Beautiful Brick and Stone Elevation, Featuring 3 BR and 3 Full Baths, an Oversized Front Covered Porch, Open concept Floor Plan, Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile Back Splash, & Pendant Lights over the Large Island, very nice 42 inch upper cabinets, Wood Flooring throughout main living areas. Master Bath with dual sinks; Large Walk in Closet. Great Side covered patio accessed through sliding glass door from dining area, 2 Car garage with installed Tesla Wall Charger; Perfect Location Just off Stacy Rd, Minutes from the Allen Outlet Mall, 75, & 121, Restaurants and Entertainment. A Must See.