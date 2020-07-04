All apartments in Allen
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:17 PM

841 Birdie Drive

841 Birdie Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

841 Birdie Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Elegant Two Story Home in Ansley Meadow in West Allen, Beautiful Brick and Stone Elevation, Featuring 3 BR and 3 Full Baths, an Oversized Front Covered Porch, Open concept Floor Plan, Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile Back Splash, & Pendant Lights over the Large Island, very nice 42 inch upper cabinets, Wood Flooring throughout main living areas. Master Bath with dual sinks; Large Walk in Closet. Great Side covered patio accessed through sliding glass door from dining area, 2 Car garage with installed Tesla Wall Charger; Perfect Location Just off Stacy Rd, Minutes from the Allen Outlet Mall, 75, & 121, Restaurants and Entertainment. A Must See.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 Birdie Drive have any available units?
841 Birdie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 841 Birdie Drive have?
Some of 841 Birdie Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 841 Birdie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
841 Birdie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 Birdie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 841 Birdie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 841 Birdie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 841 Birdie Drive offers parking.
Does 841 Birdie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 841 Birdie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 Birdie Drive have a pool?
No, 841 Birdie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 841 Birdie Drive have accessible units?
No, 841 Birdie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 841 Birdie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 841 Birdie Drive has units with dishwashers.

