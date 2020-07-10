All apartments in Allen
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:54 PM

833 Rockefeller Lane

833 Rockefeller Drive · No Longer Available
Location

833 Rockefeller Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Heritage Park

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 833 Rockefeller Lane have any available units?
833 Rockefeller Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 833 Rockefeller Lane currently offering any rent specials?
833 Rockefeller Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 Rockefeller Lane pet-friendly?
No, 833 Rockefeller Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 833 Rockefeller Lane offer parking?
No, 833 Rockefeller Lane does not offer parking.
Does 833 Rockefeller Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 833 Rockefeller Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 Rockefeller Lane have a pool?
No, 833 Rockefeller Lane does not have a pool.
Does 833 Rockefeller Lane have accessible units?
No, 833 Rockefeller Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 833 Rockefeller Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 833 Rockefeller Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 833 Rockefeller Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 833 Rockefeller Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

