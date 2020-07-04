816 Cougar Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous Drees home in the heart of Allen features handscraped oak hardwood floors, new carpet, neutral paint, cased archways, art niches, tall baseboards, plantation shutters & a stunning stairway with hardwood treads & tile risers. Open to the living room, the chefs kitchen has granite counters, 9' island, stainless appliances, convection oven, decorative backsplash & pendant lights. Separate guest wing downstairs. Private study with french doors. Huge game room with tech center or crafting area. Lots of closet & storage spaces. Spacious fenced backyard with large open patio & gas connection for grilling. Great location! Short walk to Quail Run Park & the community pool. Easy access to major freeways.