Last updated December 16 2019 at 7:16 AM

816 Cougar Drive

816 Cougar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

816 Cougar Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous Drees home in the heart of Allen features handscraped oak hardwood floors, new carpet, neutral paint, cased archways, art niches, tall baseboards, plantation shutters & a stunning stairway with hardwood treads & tile risers. Open to the living room, the chefs kitchen has granite counters, 9' island, stainless appliances, convection oven, decorative backsplash & pendant lights. Separate guest wing downstairs. Private study with french doors. Huge game room with tech center or crafting area. Lots of closet & storage spaces. Spacious fenced backyard with large open patio & gas connection for grilling. Great location! Short walk to Quail Run Park & the community pool. Easy access to major freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 Cougar Drive have any available units?
816 Cougar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 Cougar Drive have?
Some of 816 Cougar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 Cougar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
816 Cougar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 Cougar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 816 Cougar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 816 Cougar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 816 Cougar Drive offers parking.
Does 816 Cougar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 Cougar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 Cougar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 816 Cougar Drive has a pool.
Does 816 Cougar Drive have accessible units?
No, 816 Cougar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 816 Cougar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 816 Cougar Drive has units with dishwashers.

