patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Stunning one story house located in Quiet cul-de-sac with an amazing walking and biking trails in woods! Lush landscape, Spacious master, big closets, huge open kitchen open to family, Wood flooring in family and two formals. Kitchen is open to family room, has a gas cook top and island. Two Formals are together makes bigger space. Large backyard with covered patio. Allen ISD. New Interior paint will finish on end of Oct. Move in ready!