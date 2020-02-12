813 Red Tip Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

OUTSTANDING home in sought after Cottonwood Bend subdivision in the heart of Allen. Prestigious Allen ISD schools. MOVE-IN Ready!! UPDATED 4bedroom, 2.5bath w 2 living & 2 dining areas, formal living by entry w French doors is used as an office. Hardwood floors in formals & family areas. New carpet installed upstairs. Spacious kitchen with Granite countertops, island, SS appliances, tons of cabinets, eat-in area & window seat. Fresh paint. Fireplace w gas logs. Beautiful lot w mature trees & a GORGEOUS BACKYARD w custom paved stone sitting area & 2 gas line hookups for grilling, perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Walking to PARK-TRAILS & minutes to COLLIN COLLEGE & SHOPPING areas. JUST MOVE-IN and ENJOY!!