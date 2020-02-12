All apartments in Allen
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

813 Red Tip Drive

813 Red Tip Drive · No Longer Available
Location

813 Red Tip Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
OUTSTANDING home in sought after Cottonwood Bend subdivision in the heart of Allen. Prestigious Allen ISD schools. MOVE-IN Ready!! UPDATED 4bedroom, 2.5bath w 2 living & 2 dining areas, formal living by entry w French doors is used as an office. Hardwood floors in formals & family areas. New carpet installed upstairs. Spacious kitchen with Granite countertops, island, SS appliances, tons of cabinets, eat-in area & window seat. Fresh paint. Fireplace w gas logs. Beautiful lot w mature trees & a GORGEOUS BACKYARD w custom paved stone sitting area & 2 gas line hookups for grilling, perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Walking to PARK-TRAILS & minutes to COLLIN COLLEGE & SHOPPING areas. JUST MOVE-IN and ENJOY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 Red Tip Drive have any available units?
813 Red Tip Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 Red Tip Drive have?
Some of 813 Red Tip Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 Red Tip Drive currently offering any rent specials?
813 Red Tip Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 Red Tip Drive pet-friendly?
No, 813 Red Tip Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 813 Red Tip Drive offer parking?
Yes, 813 Red Tip Drive offers parking.
Does 813 Red Tip Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 Red Tip Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 Red Tip Drive have a pool?
No, 813 Red Tip Drive does not have a pool.
Does 813 Red Tip Drive have accessible units?
No, 813 Red Tip Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 813 Red Tip Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 813 Red Tip Drive has units with dishwashers.

