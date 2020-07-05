803 Rockefeller Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

NEW REDUCED RENT and REDUCED APP FEE! Property comes furnished with kitchen appliances and clothes WASHER and DRYER! NEW CARPET! Spacious open floorplan, one-story home located in the highly rated Allen-ISD. Tons of large windows with lots of natural lighting, covered front porch, additional sun room, high ceilings, and two-car attached garage. Nearby tons of dining and retail, and is conveniently located minutes away from I-75 for quick access to any destination. ASK ABOUT CURRENTLY RUNNING SPECIALS!