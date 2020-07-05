All apartments in Allen
803 Rockefeller Lane
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:15 PM

803 Rockefeller Lane

803 Rockefeller Drive · No Longer Available
Location

803 Rockefeller Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Heritage Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEW REDUCED RENT and REDUCED APP FEE! Property comes furnished with kitchen appliances and clothes WASHER and DRYER! NEW CARPET! Spacious open floorplan, one-story home located in the highly rated Allen-ISD. Tons of large windows with lots of natural lighting, covered front porch, additional sun room, high ceilings, and two-car attached garage. Nearby tons of dining and retail, and is conveniently located minutes away from I-75 for quick access to any destination. ASK ABOUT CURRENTLY RUNNING SPECIALS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 Rockefeller Lane have any available units?
803 Rockefeller Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 803 Rockefeller Lane have?
Some of 803 Rockefeller Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 Rockefeller Lane currently offering any rent specials?
803 Rockefeller Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 Rockefeller Lane pet-friendly?
No, 803 Rockefeller Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 803 Rockefeller Lane offer parking?
Yes, 803 Rockefeller Lane offers parking.
Does 803 Rockefeller Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 803 Rockefeller Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 Rockefeller Lane have a pool?
No, 803 Rockefeller Lane does not have a pool.
Does 803 Rockefeller Lane have accessible units?
No, 803 Rockefeller Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 803 Rockefeller Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 803 Rockefeller Lane has units with dishwashers.

