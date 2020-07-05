All apartments in Allen
802 Rolling Ridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

802 Rolling Ridge Drive

802 Rolling Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

802 Rolling Ridge Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
tennis court
Ready for immediate move-in, this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath offers an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Includes beautiful wood flooring, newly upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops and a wood burning fireplace. Large fenced backyard with covered patio. Located in top rated Allen school district and walking distance to Ford Park, rec center, sports fields, basketball and tennis courts. With a new roof, windows, doors, dishwasher, range, fans and light fixtures, this home is in immaculate condition. Full size washer and dryer included. Please excuse the construction out front. New sidewalks are being installed, compliments of the City of Allen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 Rolling Ridge Drive have any available units?
802 Rolling Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 Rolling Ridge Drive have?
Some of 802 Rolling Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 Rolling Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
802 Rolling Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Rolling Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 802 Rolling Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 802 Rolling Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 802 Rolling Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 802 Rolling Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 802 Rolling Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Rolling Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 802 Rolling Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 802 Rolling Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 802 Rolling Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Rolling Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 Rolling Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

