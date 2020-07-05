802 Rolling Ridge Drive

Amenities

Ready for immediate move-in, this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath offers an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Includes beautiful wood flooring, newly upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops and a wood burning fireplace. Large fenced backyard with covered patio. Located in top rated Allen school district and walking distance to Ford Park, rec center, sports fields, basketball and tennis courts. With a new roof, windows, doors, dishwasher, range, fans and light fixtures, this home is in immaculate condition. Full size washer and dryer included. Please excuse the construction out front. New sidewalks are being installed, compliments of the City of Allen.