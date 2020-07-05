774 Monticello Cir

Amenities

Great location and a great open floor plan with Two living areas in Allen, Top Schools! Check out the size of the master bedroom! Fenced back yard. Tile in the kitchen hardwoods in one living area. Quiet cul-de-sac location. Nice 3 bedroom, both formals. Wood burning duel fireplace. Decorator door, tile entry, tile kitchen, den and baths. Island, counter tops tile blocks. Lots of cabinet space. Covered patio, large backyard. Pets OK with deposit. Rent: $1795. Deposit is equal to one-month rent plus a one time $150 admin fee. $7 monthly reporting fee. Video tour available. Schedule a showing or apply today !