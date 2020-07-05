All apartments in Allen
774 Monticello Cir
774 Monticello Cir

774 Monticello Circle · No Longer Available
Location

774 Monticello Circle, Allen, TX 75002
Heritage Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
pool
Great location and a great open floor plan with Two living areas in Allen, Top Schools! Check out the size of the master bedroom! Fenced back yard. Tile in the kitchen hardwoods in one living area. Quiet cul-de-sac location. Nice 3 bedroom, both formals. Wood burning duel fireplace. Decorator door, tile entry, tile kitchen, den and baths. Island, counter tops tile blocks. Lots of cabinet space. Covered patio, large backyard. Pets OK with deposit. Rent: $1795. Deposit is equal to one-month rent plus a one time $150 admin fee. $7 monthly reporting fee. Video tour available. Schedule a showing or apply today !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 774 Monticello Cir have any available units?
774 Monticello Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 774 Monticello Cir have?
Some of 774 Monticello Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 774 Monticello Cir currently offering any rent specials?
774 Monticello Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 774 Monticello Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 774 Monticello Cir is pet friendly.
Does 774 Monticello Cir offer parking?
No, 774 Monticello Cir does not offer parking.
Does 774 Monticello Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 774 Monticello Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 774 Monticello Cir have a pool?
Yes, 774 Monticello Cir has a pool.
Does 774 Monticello Cir have accessible units?
No, 774 Monticello Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 774 Monticello Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 774 Monticello Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

