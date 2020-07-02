All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 749 Cheyenne Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
749 Cheyenne Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:20 PM

749 Cheyenne Drive

749 Cheyenne Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

749 Cheyenne Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 05/01/20 Beautiful Model Home in Allen - Property Id: 24362

This cute model home at the corner of Bethany and Cheyenne is about 2,300 sq. ft. has 4 bedrooms (or 3 beds and a study with french doors). The home has large windows that let in lots of light, the wood floors have been updated, and there are high ceilings throughout. The kitchen has updated appliances, 42" maple cabinets, and a walk-in pantry. Most bedrooms have walk-in closets, with a particularly large closet and bath in the master bedroom. There is custom drapery in the sitting room and a chandelier in the dining room. This is a corner lot with large back yard. Landscaping maintenance and yard work included in rent. This house is located within walking distance of beautiful Bethany Lakes Park and Joe Farmer Recreation Center. Grocery store and elementary schools are just down the street!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/24362
Property Id 24362

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5704466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 749 Cheyenne Drive have any available units?
749 Cheyenne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 749 Cheyenne Drive have?
Some of 749 Cheyenne Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 749 Cheyenne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
749 Cheyenne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 749 Cheyenne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 749 Cheyenne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 749 Cheyenne Drive offer parking?
No, 749 Cheyenne Drive does not offer parking.
Does 749 Cheyenne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 749 Cheyenne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 749 Cheyenne Drive have a pool?
No, 749 Cheyenne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 749 Cheyenne Drive have accessible units?
No, 749 Cheyenne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 749 Cheyenne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 749 Cheyenne Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary