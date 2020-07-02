749 Cheyenne Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Available 05/01/20 Beautiful Model Home in Allen - Property Id: 24362



This cute model home at the corner of Bethany and Cheyenne is about 2,300 sq. ft. has 4 bedrooms (or 3 beds and a study with french doors). The home has large windows that let in lots of light, the wood floors have been updated, and there are high ceilings throughout. The kitchen has updated appliances, 42" maple cabinets, and a walk-in pantry. Most bedrooms have walk-in closets, with a particularly large closet and bath in the master bedroom. There is custom drapery in the sitting room and a chandelier in the dining room. This is a corner lot with large back yard. Landscaping maintenance and yard work included in rent. This house is located within walking distance of beautiful Bethany Lakes Park and Joe Farmer Recreation Center. Grocery store and elementary schools are just down the street!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/24362

Property Id 24362



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5704466)