Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

737 Yellowstone Drive

737 Yellowstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

737 Yellowstone Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Parkside

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Great neighborhood. Light and bright 3-2-2, great open floor plan. Home has new carpet and new tile in bathrooms, fresh paint in most of the home.Large living area with fireplace and gas logs. Kitchen is open with island and has a great breakfast area. Huge master and master bath. Jetted tub in master as well as separate shower.Nice back yard with storage shed. There are shades on all the windows. The location in the neighborhood is excellent. It is a cul-de-sac street, no cut through. No sign on property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 Yellowstone Drive have any available units?
737 Yellowstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 737 Yellowstone Drive have?
Some of 737 Yellowstone Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 Yellowstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
737 Yellowstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 Yellowstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 737 Yellowstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 737 Yellowstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 737 Yellowstone Drive offers parking.
Does 737 Yellowstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 737 Yellowstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 Yellowstone Drive have a pool?
No, 737 Yellowstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 737 Yellowstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 737 Yellowstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 737 Yellowstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 737 Yellowstone Drive has units with dishwashers.

