737 Yellowstone Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Great neighborhood. Light and bright 3-2-2, great open floor plan. Home has new carpet and new tile in bathrooms, fresh paint in most of the home.Large living area with fireplace and gas logs. Kitchen is open with island and has a great breakfast area. Huge master and master bath. Jetted tub in master as well as separate shower.Nice back yard with storage shed. There are shades on all the windows. The location in the neighborhood is excellent. It is a cul-de-sac street, no cut through. No sign on property