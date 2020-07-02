All apartments in Allen
725 Leading Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

725 Leading Lane

725 Leading Lane · No Longer Available
Location

725 Leading Lane, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SUPER CUTE and UPDATED home in great central Allen location! This home has been updated with fresh neutral paint, new wood-look luxury vinyl floors and new ceramic tile. AC & Water Heater recently replaced. Other updates include bathroom tub surround, mirrors, lights & ceramic tile floors. Fabulous open floor plan! Living room features large corner fireplace with flat screen wiring & mount above mantle and built-in shelving for media equipment. Kitchen features refinished cabinets in dark espresso color and a great breakfast bar. Outside find a large patio & huge fenced yard. Plus, there's a doggie door for your fur friends. Includes Refrigerator, Washer, Surround Sound Speakers & Microwave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 Leading Lane have any available units?
725 Leading Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 725 Leading Lane have?
Some of 725 Leading Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 Leading Lane currently offering any rent specials?
725 Leading Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Leading Lane pet-friendly?
No, 725 Leading Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 725 Leading Lane offer parking?
Yes, 725 Leading Lane offers parking.
Does 725 Leading Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 Leading Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Leading Lane have a pool?
No, 725 Leading Lane does not have a pool.
Does 725 Leading Lane have accessible units?
No, 725 Leading Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Leading Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 725 Leading Lane has units with dishwashers.

