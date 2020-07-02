725 Leading Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

SUPER CUTE and UPDATED home in great central Allen location! This home has been updated with fresh neutral paint, new wood-look luxury vinyl floors and new ceramic tile. AC & Water Heater recently replaced. Other updates include bathroom tub surround, mirrors, lights & ceramic tile floors. Fabulous open floor plan! Living room features large corner fireplace with flat screen wiring & mount above mantle and built-in shelving for media equipment. Kitchen features refinished cabinets in dark espresso color and a great breakfast bar. Outside find a large patio & huge fenced yard. Plus, there's a doggie door for your fur friends. Includes Refrigerator, Washer, Surround Sound Speakers & Microwave.