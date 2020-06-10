723 Callaway Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Beautiful 5 bedroom and 4.5 bath home! Open concept kitchen features large island, gas cooktop and granite countertops. Hand scrapped wood floors throughout downstairs except in the bedrooms. 3 living plus media room includes elegant first living that can be formal dining, second living with fireplace and large game room UP. Split bedrooms. Downstairs master with separates vanities and separate shower and tub. Tile floor in baths. Pets must be approved by Landlord. $500 pet deposit per pet required.