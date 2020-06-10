All apartments in Allen
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
723 Callaway Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

723 Callaway Drive

723 Callaway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

723 Callaway Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful 5 bedroom and 4.5 bath home! Open concept kitchen features large island, gas cooktop and granite countertops. Hand scrapped wood floors throughout downstairs except in the bedrooms. 3 living plus media room includes elegant first living that can be formal dining, second living with fireplace and large game room UP. Split bedrooms. Downstairs master with separates vanities and separate shower and tub. Tile floor in baths. Pets must be approved by Landlord. $500 pet deposit per pet required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 Callaway Drive have any available units?
723 Callaway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 723 Callaway Drive have?
Some of 723 Callaway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 Callaway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
723 Callaway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 Callaway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 723 Callaway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 723 Callaway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 723 Callaway Drive offers parking.
Does 723 Callaway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 723 Callaway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 Callaway Drive have a pool?
No, 723 Callaway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 723 Callaway Drive have accessible units?
No, 723 Callaway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 723 Callaway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 723 Callaway Drive has units with dishwashers.

