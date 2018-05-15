All apartments in Allen
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

718 Roaming Road

718 Roaming Road Drive · No Longer Available
Location

718 Roaming Road Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Beautiful updated three bedrooms two bath.
Granite counter tops, SS appliances, carpet in bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 Roaming Road have any available units?
718 Roaming Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 718 Roaming Road have?
Some of 718 Roaming Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 Roaming Road currently offering any rent specials?
718 Roaming Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 Roaming Road pet-friendly?
No, 718 Roaming Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 718 Roaming Road offer parking?
No, 718 Roaming Road does not offer parking.
Does 718 Roaming Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 Roaming Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 Roaming Road have a pool?
No, 718 Roaming Road does not have a pool.
Does 718 Roaming Road have accessible units?
No, 718 Roaming Road does not have accessible units.
Does 718 Roaming Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 718 Roaming Road has units with dishwashers.

