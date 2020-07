Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking garage

!OPEN HOUSE on Saturday(01-25-2020) from 3 to 4 PM!. Great Location, Near to Allen Malls. Excellent schools. Nice Open Floor plan 3 Bedroom and 2 bath Home in Established and Quiet neighborhood in Allen ISD. Near to shopping and Easy access to HWY-75 and 121. Fenced backyard for kids to play and have summer party.