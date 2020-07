Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning one story updated home with 3 bedroom and 2 bath. Master bath is spacious with dual sinks and a walk-in closet. Kitchen has granite counter tops with breakfast nook and window seat. Wood floors make this an elegant home. Enjoy outdoor living comfortably under the pergola with a fan, surrounded by a manicured backyard. Neighborhood has a water pond within walking distance.