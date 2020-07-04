All apartments in Allen
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

703 Laredo Circle

703 Laredo Circle · No Longer Available
Location

703 Laredo Circle, Allen, TX 75013
Twin Creeks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Fabulous custom home on spectacular golf course lot. Home overlooking pond & miles of green golf course & tree line. Master & study down; 3 BR, 2 baths & large gmrm up. Wonderful large balcony to sit & enjoy the spectacular sunsets over the water & golf course. Spacious kitchen open to fam. room & large casual eating area. Views of pool & golf course from master, fam. rm, kitchen, game rm, & upstairs bedrooms. Wood floors throughout most of down stairs; combination formal living & dining rooms. Executive study with wall of built ins. Owner will pay for pool, lawn maintenance & HOA dues. Tenants can access 2 pools, tennis & basketball courts, miles of hiking & biking trails, parks & play grounds, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 Laredo Circle have any available units?
703 Laredo Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 703 Laredo Circle have?
Some of 703 Laredo Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 Laredo Circle currently offering any rent specials?
703 Laredo Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Laredo Circle pet-friendly?
No, 703 Laredo Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 703 Laredo Circle offer parking?
Yes, 703 Laredo Circle offers parking.
Does 703 Laredo Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 Laredo Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Laredo Circle have a pool?
Yes, 703 Laredo Circle has a pool.
Does 703 Laredo Circle have accessible units?
No, 703 Laredo Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 703 Laredo Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 703 Laredo Circle has units with dishwashers.

