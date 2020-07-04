703 Laredo Circle

Amenities

Fabulous custom home on spectacular golf course lot. Home overlooking pond & miles of green golf course & tree line. Master & study down; 3 BR, 2 baths & large gmrm up. Wonderful large balcony to sit & enjoy the spectacular sunsets over the water & golf course. Spacious kitchen open to fam. room & large casual eating area. Views of pool & golf course from master, fam. rm, kitchen, game rm, & upstairs bedrooms. Wood floors throughout most of down stairs; combination formal living & dining rooms. Executive study with wall of built ins. Owner will pay for pool, lawn maintenance & HOA dues. Tenants can access 2 pools, tennis & basketball courts, miles of hiking & biking trails, parks & play grounds, etc.