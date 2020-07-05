All apartments in Allen
701 Squire Court
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:13 PM

701 Squire Court

701 Squire Court · No Longer Available
Location

701 Squire Court, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application fee!**

Charming 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2,540 sqft,1 story home in Allen! Living room with brick fire place. Kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances! Breakfast area off of kitchen with natural lighting. Huge living area/game room upstairs! Spacious rooms throughout. Master suite with dual sinks, garden tub and walk in shower! Backyard with patio, great for entertainment. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price than what is posted on our website (www.openhousepm.com), it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Squire Court have any available units?
701 Squire Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 Squire Court have?
Some of 701 Squire Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Squire Court currently offering any rent specials?
701 Squire Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Squire Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 Squire Court is pet friendly.
Does 701 Squire Court offer parking?
No, 701 Squire Court does not offer parking.
Does 701 Squire Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 Squire Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Squire Court have a pool?
No, 701 Squire Court does not have a pool.
Does 701 Squire Court have accessible units?
No, 701 Squire Court does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Squire Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 Squire Court does not have units with dishwashers.

