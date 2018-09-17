700 Juniper Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room

NEWLY RENOVATED! 3 bedroom, 2 baths, 2 living areas on culdesac street. New flooring, fresh paint, updated bathrooms and kitchen with new countertops, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans in bedrooms & living rooms, decorative lighting. Enjoy the kitchen lighting equipped with BlueTooth speaker. Nest thermostat. Large primary living area boasts tons of natural light, tall ceilings & decorative fireplace with wooden mantle. Secondary bonus living room is oversized, could be used as an additional bedroom, gameroom, office, etc! Large covered back patio and private fenced backyard. Oversized utility room. Fresh landscaping. Well established neighborhood. Refrigerator, washer & dryer will stay for tenants' use.