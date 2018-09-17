All apartments in Allen
700 Juniper Drive
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:57 PM

700 Juniper Drive

700 Juniper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

700 Juniper Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Greengate

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
NEWLY RENOVATED! 3 bedroom, 2 baths, 2 living areas on culdesac street. New flooring, fresh paint, updated bathrooms and kitchen with new countertops, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans in bedrooms & living rooms, decorative lighting. Enjoy the kitchen lighting equipped with BlueTooth speaker. Nest thermostat. Large primary living area boasts tons of natural light, tall ceilings & decorative fireplace with wooden mantle. Secondary bonus living room is oversized, could be used as an additional bedroom, gameroom, office, etc! Large covered back patio and private fenced backyard. Oversized utility room. Fresh landscaping. Well established neighborhood. Refrigerator, washer & dryer will stay for tenants' use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Juniper Drive have any available units?
700 Juniper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 Juniper Drive have?
Some of 700 Juniper Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Juniper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
700 Juniper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Juniper Drive pet-friendly?
No, 700 Juniper Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 700 Juniper Drive offer parking?
No, 700 Juniper Drive does not offer parking.
Does 700 Juniper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 Juniper Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Juniper Drive have a pool?
No, 700 Juniper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 700 Juniper Drive have accessible units?
No, 700 Juniper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Juniper Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 Juniper Drive has units with dishwashers.

