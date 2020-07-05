638 Albrook

Amenities

Super cute 3 BR, 2 bath home located in sought after Allen ISD and just a block from Cottonwood Bend Park! Huge family room with vaulted ceilings and corner fireplace, updated island kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Large master bedroom is split from secondary bedrooms, master bath has a walk-in shower, granite counters w under-mount dual sinks. Laminate flooring throughout, tile in bathrooms, no carpet! Fully sprinkled yard! Covered back patio with ceiling fan. Roof new in 2015, AC system new in 2016, foundation repaired 2015 with transferable warranty, new sod installed in front and back in 2016, French drain installed 2016.