Allen, TX
638 Albrook
Last updated December 19 2019 at 1:37 AM

638 Albrook

638 Albrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

638 Albrook Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Cottonwood Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Super cute 3 BR, 2 bath home located in sought after Allen ISD and just a block from Cottonwood Bend Park! Huge family room with vaulted ceilings and corner fireplace, updated island kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Large master bedroom is split from secondary bedrooms, master bath has a walk-in shower, granite counters w under-mount dual sinks. Laminate flooring throughout, tile in bathrooms, no carpet! Fully sprinkled yard! Covered back patio with ceiling fan. Roof new in 2015, AC system new in 2016, foundation repaired 2015 with transferable warranty, new sod installed in front and back in 2016, French drain installed 2016.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 638 Albrook have any available units?
638 Albrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 638 Albrook have?
Some of 638 Albrook's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 638 Albrook currently offering any rent specials?
638 Albrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 638 Albrook pet-friendly?
No, 638 Albrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 638 Albrook offer parking?
No, 638 Albrook does not offer parking.
Does 638 Albrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 638 Albrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 638 Albrook have a pool?
No, 638 Albrook does not have a pool.
Does 638 Albrook have accessible units?
No, 638 Albrook does not have accessible units.
Does 638 Albrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 638 Albrook has units with dishwashers.

