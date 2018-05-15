608 Ashcrest Court

Amenities
Move in ready!!! The Make ready has been completed on his beautiful home that is located in the highly sought after Allen ISD. It boasts hardwood floors, custom tile in kitchen, beautiful remodeled bathrooms & lots of space. The kitchen opens up into the family room & features an island & stainless steel appliance, great for entertaining. It also offers a split master from the other 3 bedrooms, 2 living areas and dining room and conveniently located near Allen High School, Allen Premium Outlets, Allen event center & tons of great dining. This house does not currently work with housing programs.