All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 608 Ashcrest Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
608 Ashcrest Court
Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:35 PM

608 Ashcrest Court

608 Ashcrest Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

608 Ashcrest Court, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready!!! The Make ready has been completed on his beautiful home that is located in the highly sought after Allen ISD. It boasts hardwood floors, custom tile in kitchen, beautiful remodeled bathrooms & lots of space. The kitchen opens up into the family room & features an island & stainless steel appliance, great for entertaining. It also offers a split master from the other 3 bedrooms, 2 living areas and dining room and conveniently located near Allen High School, Allen Premium Outlets, Allen event center & tons of great dining. This house does not currently work with housing programs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Ashcrest Court have any available units?
608 Ashcrest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 608 Ashcrest Court have?
Some of 608 Ashcrest Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 Ashcrest Court currently offering any rent specials?
608 Ashcrest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Ashcrest Court pet-friendly?
No, 608 Ashcrest Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 608 Ashcrest Court offer parking?
Yes, 608 Ashcrest Court offers parking.
Does 608 Ashcrest Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Ashcrest Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Ashcrest Court have a pool?
No, 608 Ashcrest Court does not have a pool.
Does 608 Ashcrest Court have accessible units?
No, 608 Ashcrest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Ashcrest Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 Ashcrest Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary