608 Ansley Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

LOCATION!!! This stunning highly upgraded 2017 transitional home is sure to impress even your pickiest clients! Kitchen is dreamy with two-tone quartz counters and upper cabinets for heightened ceilings and ample storage. Large master bed & bath down with frameless shower and upgraded shelving in walk-in closet. The 2nd floor features a game room & spacious secondary bedrooms with office nook. LOCATION! Easy access to 121 & 75 with tons of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment nearby, including Allen outlets. Allen ISD!