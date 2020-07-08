608 Ansley Way

Amenities
LOCATION!!! This stunning highly upgraded 2017 transitional home is sure to impress even your pickiest clients! Kitchen is dreamy with two-tone quartz counters and upper cabinets for heightened ceilings and ample storage. Large master bed & bath down with frameless shower and upgraded shelving in walk-in closet. The 2nd floor features a game room & spacious secondary bedrooms with office nook. LOCATION! Easy access to 121 & 75 with tons of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment nearby, including Allen outlets. Allen ISD!