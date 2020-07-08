All apartments in Allen
608 Ansley Way
Last updated April 17 2020 at 12:16 AM

608 Ansley Way

608 Ansley Way · No Longer Available
Location

608 Ansley Way, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
LOCATION!!! This stunning highly upgraded 2017 transitional home is sure to impress even your pickiest clients! Kitchen is dreamy with two-tone quartz counters and upper cabinets for heightened ceilings and ample storage. Large master bed & bath down with frameless shower and upgraded shelving in walk-in closet. The 2nd floor features a game room & spacious secondary bedrooms with office nook. LOCATION! Easy access to 121 & 75 with tons of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment nearby, including Allen outlets. Allen ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Ansley Way have any available units?
608 Ansley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 608 Ansley Way have?
Some of 608 Ansley Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 Ansley Way currently offering any rent specials?
608 Ansley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Ansley Way pet-friendly?
No, 608 Ansley Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 608 Ansley Way offer parking?
Yes, 608 Ansley Way offers parking.
Does 608 Ansley Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Ansley Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Ansley Way have a pool?
No, 608 Ansley Way does not have a pool.
Does 608 Ansley Way have accessible units?
No, 608 Ansley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Ansley Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 Ansley Way has units with dishwashers.

