Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace media room microwave

AMAZING 3 BEDROOM, 2 STORY HOME ON BIG CORNER LOT - SPACIOUS, VERY DESIRABLE ALLEN NEIGHBORHOOD. CLOSE TO AMENITIES, SHOPPING AND ROADWAYS. Length of lease will be at least 21 months.

Beautiful wood-look floors welcome you Home. Vaulted ceiling in Living Room, open floor plan to Kitchen, big Master Bedroom downstairs, other two bedrooms upstairs. Game - Media Room upstairs. Great location, great floor plan! See this Beautiful home before it is gone!