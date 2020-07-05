All apartments in Allen
564 Cumberland
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:08 AM

564 Cumberland

564 Cumberland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

564 Cumberland Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Perfect home in great area! Minutes from luxury shopping and eateries with close proximity to Alton Boyd Elementary. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, Cable ready, Security System home with all new floors, fresh paint, and upgrades. Kitchen boasts an island with stainless steel hood as well as granite countertops. Both baths are also newly updated. Open floorplan with new hardware throughout and wood burning fireplace. Rear hosts a patio for entertaining as well. This one is a MUST SEE and won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 564 Cumberland have any available units?
564 Cumberland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 564 Cumberland have?
Some of 564 Cumberland's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 564 Cumberland currently offering any rent specials?
564 Cumberland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 564 Cumberland pet-friendly?
No, 564 Cumberland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 564 Cumberland offer parking?
No, 564 Cumberland does not offer parking.
Does 564 Cumberland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 564 Cumberland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 564 Cumberland have a pool?
No, 564 Cumberland does not have a pool.
Does 564 Cumberland have accessible units?
No, 564 Cumberland does not have accessible units.
Does 564 Cumberland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 564 Cumberland has units with dishwashers.

