Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming home in the heart of Allen. Close to schools, shopping and easy access to highways. This well maintained and updated home is immediately ready for new tenants. This home features beautiful vinyl wood floors and a large family room open to kitchen and breakfast nook. Be sure to check out the outdoor enclosed porch. Refrigerator included. Large fully fenced backyard perfect for entertaining and playing. Don't miss out on this one!