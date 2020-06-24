All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 553 Fisher Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
553 Fisher Dr
Last updated December 24 2019 at 5:54 AM

553 Fisher Dr

553 Fisher Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

553 Fisher Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,911 sq ft, 1 story home in Allen! Living room with beautiful brick fireplace! Kitchen with white cabinets, wood floors, and breakfast area! Spacious rooms throughout. Master suite with dual sinks. Backyard with covered patio, mature trees and shed! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!
**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 553 Fisher Dr have any available units?
553 Fisher Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 553 Fisher Dr have?
Some of 553 Fisher Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 553 Fisher Dr currently offering any rent specials?
553 Fisher Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 553 Fisher Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 553 Fisher Dr is pet friendly.
Does 553 Fisher Dr offer parking?
No, 553 Fisher Dr does not offer parking.
Does 553 Fisher Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 553 Fisher Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 553 Fisher Dr have a pool?
No, 553 Fisher Dr does not have a pool.
Does 553 Fisher Dr have accessible units?
No, 553 Fisher Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 553 Fisher Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 553 Fisher Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary