553 Fisher Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,911 sq ft, 1 story home in Allen! Living room with beautiful brick fireplace! Kitchen with white cabinets, wood floors, and breakfast area! Spacious rooms throughout. Master suite with dual sinks. Backyard with covered patio, mature trees and shed! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.



If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.