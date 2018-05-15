All apartments in Allen
544 Cumberland Drive
544 Cumberland Drive

544 Cumberland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

544 Cumberland Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Windridge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3-2-1 in highly sought after Allen ISD! This home features tile throughout entry, living area, and dining with laminate wood flooring in bedrooms & hallway. Open concept living space with granite counter tops in kitchen. Master Bedroom features a walk-in closet and a large open master shower. Voted #2 of America's Best Places to Live 2017. The school district has been ranked as one of the best in the state of Texas. Travel with easy- access to Central Expressway 75 & Sam Rayburn Tollway 121. Nearby Shopping Allen Premium Outlets, Dining, Entertainment, Parks and Outdoors. Allen has plenty of thriving local parks to enjoy the outdoors. Don't delay, make this your new home today! Call to schedule a showing (214) 692-2240 before this one is gone! No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking. Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 544 Cumberland Drive have any available units?
544 Cumberland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 544 Cumberland Drive have?
Some of 544 Cumberland Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 544 Cumberland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
544 Cumberland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 Cumberland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 544 Cumberland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 544 Cumberland Drive offer parking?
No, 544 Cumberland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 544 Cumberland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 544 Cumberland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 Cumberland Drive have a pool?
No, 544 Cumberland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 544 Cumberland Drive have accessible units?
No, 544 Cumberland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 544 Cumberland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 544 Cumberland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

