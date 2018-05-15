544 Cumberland Drive

Amenities

Charming 3-2-1 in highly sought after Allen ISD! This home features tile throughout entry, living area, and dining with laminate wood flooring in bedrooms & hallway. Open concept living space with granite counter tops in kitchen. Master Bedroom features a walk-in closet and a large open master shower. Voted #2 of America's Best Places to Live 2017. The school district has been ranked as one of the best in the state of Texas. Travel with easy- access to Central Expressway 75 & Sam Rayburn Tollway 121. Nearby Shopping Allen Premium Outlets, Dining, Entertainment, Parks and Outdoors. Allen has plenty of thriving local parks to enjoy the outdoors. Don't delay, make this your new home today! Call to schedule a showing (214) 692-2240 before this one is gone! No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking. Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.