Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Come see this beautiful UPGRADED home! New kitchen with Granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, and decorative backsplash. Enjoy the open kitchen to a large living area and dining nook. Updated bathrooms. Spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths! Large fenced backyard is perfect for entertaining and enjoying a beautiful day in Allen, Texas. This one will not last, come quick!