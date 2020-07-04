507 Riverside Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful 5 Bdrm 3 & half Bath, 2 Car Garg home in Coveted Watters Crossing. This home Boasts Gorgeous Wood Floors through the Formals,Halls,FamilyRm & Master Bdrm. This Open Kitchen has Granite KTops,Tile Backsplash, a Raised Bar, an Island,Dishwasher, Cooktop,Built In Oven & Plenty of Room to Cook. Right off the Kitchen & Nook is a Beautiful Family Rm w a Gas Fireplace & Vaulted Ceilings. The Mstr is down w a Garden Tub,Separate Shower,Dual Vanities, & a Large Walk In Closet. The Utility Rm is right of the Mstr & Garg for easy access. Upstairs has 4 Large Bedrooms with a Gameroom that can hold the whole family! Great Backyard & Patio w Elec Gate for Drive way! Next to Park & Schools! Available Apr 1st