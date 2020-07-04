All apartments in Allen
507 Riverside Court
507 Riverside Court

507 Riverside Court · No Longer Available
Location

507 Riverside Court, Allen, TX 75013
Watters Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful 5 Bdrm 3 & half Bath, 2 Car Garg home in Coveted Watters Crossing. This home Boasts Gorgeous Wood Floors through the Formals,Halls,FamilyRm & Master Bdrm. This Open Kitchen has Granite KTops,Tile Backsplash, a Raised Bar, an Island,Dishwasher, Cooktop,Built In Oven & Plenty of Room to Cook. Right off the Kitchen & Nook is a Beautiful Family Rm w a Gas Fireplace & Vaulted Ceilings. The Mstr is down w a Garden Tub,Separate Shower,Dual Vanities, & a Large Walk In Closet. The Utility Rm is right of the Mstr & Garg for easy access. Upstairs has 4 Large Bedrooms with a Gameroom that can hold the whole family! Great Backyard & Patio w Elec Gate for Drive way! Next to Park & Schools! Available Apr 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Riverside Court have any available units?
507 Riverside Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 Riverside Court have?
Some of 507 Riverside Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Riverside Court currently offering any rent specials?
507 Riverside Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Riverside Court pet-friendly?
No, 507 Riverside Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 507 Riverside Court offer parking?
Yes, 507 Riverside Court offers parking.
Does 507 Riverside Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Riverside Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Riverside Court have a pool?
No, 507 Riverside Court does not have a pool.
Does 507 Riverside Court have accessible units?
No, 507 Riverside Court does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Riverside Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 Riverside Court has units with dishwashers.

