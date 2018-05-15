505 Pine Trail Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Message agent for link to a video walkthrough! Super cute, updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath half duplex with 2 car covered parking!So much more like home than an apartment! Great open floorplan with split bedrooms. Numerous updates- laminate flooring, newer carpet, updated lighting, all hardware updated to brushed nickel and more. Baths both have newer faucets, mirrors, lighting, toilets and the front shower has been beautifully remodeled. The master bedroom has fabulous storage- built in storage in the bedroom plus two closets! Two car covered parking in bath, open patio. Sorry -NO PETS, NO EXCEPTIONS.