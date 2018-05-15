All apartments in Allen
505 Pine Trail Drive
Last updated March 21 2020 at 7:19 AM

505 Pine Trail Drive

505 Pine Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

505 Pine Trail Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Message agent for link to a video walkthrough! Super cute, updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath half duplex with 2 car covered parking!So much more like home than an apartment! Great open floorplan with split bedrooms. Numerous updates- laminate flooring, newer carpet, updated lighting, all hardware updated to brushed nickel and more. Baths both have newer faucets, mirrors, lighting, toilets and the front shower has been beautifully remodeled. The master bedroom has fabulous storage- built in storage in the bedroom plus two closets! Two car covered parking in bath, open patio. Sorry -NO PETS, NO EXCEPTIONS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Pine Trail Drive have any available units?
505 Pine Trail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 Pine Trail Drive have?
Some of 505 Pine Trail Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Pine Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
505 Pine Trail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Pine Trail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 505 Pine Trail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 505 Pine Trail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 505 Pine Trail Drive offers parking.
Does 505 Pine Trail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Pine Trail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Pine Trail Drive have a pool?
No, 505 Pine Trail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 505 Pine Trail Drive have accessible units?
No, 505 Pine Trail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Pine Trail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 Pine Trail Drive has units with dishwashers.

