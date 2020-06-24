All apartments in Allen
Last updated December 9 2019 at 4:02 AM

503 Cameron

503 Cameron Lane · No Longer Available
Location

503 Cameron Lane, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great home in Allen, No HOA! Home has been updated with granite, decorative back splash tile, can lights, and SS appliances in the kitchen, family room with a fireplace and open concept to breakfast nook and kitchen, formal living room, formal dining, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, large master with dual sinks, walk-in closet with built-ins. Nice Back yard and patio with cedar posts and ceiling fan, 8 ft fence, sprinkler system, mature trees in front. Great home for family or starter home. Home has been well maintained! Don't miss out! All offers are welcomed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Cameron have any available units?
503 Cameron doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 503 Cameron have?
Some of 503 Cameron's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 Cameron currently offering any rent specials?
503 Cameron is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Cameron pet-friendly?
No, 503 Cameron is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 503 Cameron offer parking?
No, 503 Cameron does not offer parking.
Does 503 Cameron have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 503 Cameron offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Cameron have a pool?
No, 503 Cameron does not have a pool.
Does 503 Cameron have accessible units?
No, 503 Cameron does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Cameron have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 Cameron has units with dishwashers.

