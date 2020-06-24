503 Cameron

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Great home in Allen, No HOA! Home has been updated with granite, decorative back splash tile, can lights, and SS appliances in the kitchen, family room with a fireplace and open concept to breakfast nook and kitchen, formal living room, formal dining, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, large master with dual sinks, walk-in closet with built-ins. Nice Back yard and patio with cedar posts and ceiling fan, 8 ft fence, sprinkler system, mature trees in front. Great home for family or starter home. Home has been well maintained! Don't miss out! All offers are welcomed!