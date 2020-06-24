503 Cameron

Amenities
Great home in Allen, No HOA! Home has been updated with granite, decorative back splash tile, can lights, and SS appliances in the kitchen, family room with a fireplace and open concept to breakfast nook and kitchen, formal living room, formal dining, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, large master with dual sinks, walk-in closet with built-ins. Nice Back yard and patio with cedar posts and ceiling fan, 8 ft fence, sprinkler system, mature trees in front. Great home for family or starter home. Home has been well maintained! Don't miss out! All offers are welcomed!