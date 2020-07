Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Great value plus Location-Location!! Very Large home just under 4000 sq ft. Grand entry with circular staircase and a room for everyone plus privacy for the larger family. 5 Bedrooms, 3 living areas 3.5 baths, Bonus media room, Master down, all secondary bedrooms upstairs. Kitchen opens to family room, 3 car garage, Grand entry with circular staircase. Wonderful Reid Farms with community pool!!