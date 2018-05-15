All apartments in Allen
416 Spinnaker Drive

416 Spinnaker Drive · No Longer Available
Location

416 Spinnaker Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Move in by June 1 and receive $300 off your first full month's rent. Check out this beautiful smart home for rent in Allen, in Beacon Hill!! Smart thermostats, light switches, garage door opener and door locks! This four-bedroom home boasts, three full baths, formal living room, formal dining, upstairs bonus room, wood floors, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, elegant crown molding, vaulted ceiling and a 3-car garage! Summer ready this home is just a short stroll away from the community pool. It really is the home that has it all! Pets ok with owner approval & non refundable pet fee. Renters insurance required during the term of the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 Spinnaker Drive have any available units?
416 Spinnaker Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 416 Spinnaker Drive have?
Some of 416 Spinnaker Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 Spinnaker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
416 Spinnaker Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Spinnaker Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 416 Spinnaker Drive is pet friendly.
Does 416 Spinnaker Drive offer parking?
Yes, 416 Spinnaker Drive offers parking.
Does 416 Spinnaker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 416 Spinnaker Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Spinnaker Drive have a pool?
Yes, 416 Spinnaker Drive has a pool.
Does 416 Spinnaker Drive have accessible units?
No, 416 Spinnaker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Spinnaker Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 Spinnaker Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

