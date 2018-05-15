416 Spinnaker Drive

Amenities

Move in by June 1 and receive $300 off your first full month's rent. Check out this beautiful smart home for rent in Allen, in Beacon Hill!! Smart thermostats, light switches, garage door opener and door locks! This four-bedroom home boasts, three full baths, formal living room, formal dining, upstairs bonus room, wood floors, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, elegant crown molding, vaulted ceiling and a 3-car garage! Summer ready this home is just a short stroll away from the community pool. It really is the home that has it all! Pets ok with owner approval & non refundable pet fee. Renters insurance required during the term of the lease.