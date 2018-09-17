All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 408 N Anna Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
408 N Anna Drive
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:01 PM

408 N Anna Drive

408 North Anna Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

408 North Anna Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Allen Home, Ready for move-in! Kitchen opens to Living Room with gas log fireplace. ALL new lighting, c.fans,hrdware,and blinds through out. Engineered hardwoods in living, kitchen, hall and new carpet in bedrooms. Freshly painted in designer nuetral colors. Large yard with covered patio perfect for enjoying the outdoors. Excellent Allen schools, close to shopping and easy access to 75. NON-SMOKERS ONLY! NO Pets! NO housing vouchers accepted. Come take a look, you wont be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 N Anna Drive have any available units?
408 N Anna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 N Anna Drive have?
Some of 408 N Anna Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 N Anna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
408 N Anna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 N Anna Drive pet-friendly?
No, 408 N Anna Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 408 N Anna Drive offer parking?
Yes, 408 N Anna Drive offers parking.
Does 408 N Anna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 N Anna Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 N Anna Drive have a pool?
No, 408 N Anna Drive does not have a pool.
Does 408 N Anna Drive have accessible units?
No, 408 N Anna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 408 N Anna Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 N Anna Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary