329 Parkhurst Lane
Last updated February 19 2020 at 12:01 AM

329 Parkhurst Lane

329 Parkhurst Lane · No Longer Available
Location

329 Parkhurst Lane, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
PLANO ISD! Charming well maintained original model home in prime location & wonderful neighborhood. Beautiful 4 bedrooms plus extra office 2 Full & 2 Half baths. Brand New Windows & blinds! Open floorplan with hardwood flooring, new carpet. Oversized common family spills into gorgeous cook’s kitchen with extensive counters. Private huge master suite, spacious secondary bedrooms. Ceiling fans. 3rd car garage converted to huge office perfect for your business. Include Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer, Freezer in garage. Cover patio with BBQ Grill, huge relaxing backyard great for entertaining. Easy access to highways, major transportation veins, Toyota &high-Tech location, Allen Outlet Mall. Make it your sweet home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 Parkhurst Lane have any available units?
329 Parkhurst Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 329 Parkhurst Lane have?
Some of 329 Parkhurst Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 Parkhurst Lane currently offering any rent specials?
329 Parkhurst Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 Parkhurst Lane pet-friendly?
No, 329 Parkhurst Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 329 Parkhurst Lane offer parking?
Yes, 329 Parkhurst Lane offers parking.
Does 329 Parkhurst Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 329 Parkhurst Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 Parkhurst Lane have a pool?
No, 329 Parkhurst Lane does not have a pool.
Does 329 Parkhurst Lane have accessible units?
No, 329 Parkhurst Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 329 Parkhurst Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 329 Parkhurst Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

