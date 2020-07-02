329 Parkhurst Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

PLANO ISD! Charming well maintained original model home in prime location & wonderful neighborhood. Beautiful 4 bedrooms plus extra office 2 Full & 2 Half baths. Brand New Windows & blinds! Open floorplan with hardwood flooring, new carpet. Oversized common family spills into gorgeous cook’s kitchen with extensive counters. Private huge master suite, spacious secondary bedrooms. Ceiling fans. 3rd car garage converted to huge office perfect for your business. Include Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer, Freezer in garage. Cover patio with BBQ Grill, huge relaxing backyard great for entertaining. Easy access to highways, major transportation veins, Toyota &high-Tech location, Allen Outlet Mall. Make it your sweet home!