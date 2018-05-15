All apartments in Allen
309 Trailwood Drive
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:30 AM

309 Trailwood Drive

309 Trailwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

309 Trailwood Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
game room
parking
pool
garage
Walking distance to Great School, community pool & Park. Formal dining can be used as a study. Kitchen opens to family room. Master bedroom downstairs. Game room & 3 bedrooms upstairs. Wood floors, silestone countertops, & trendy paint colors. Nice backyard with privacy fence. Updated master bath. Close to highway 75 & shopping malls.
[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing] Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing for more information and click (Request Showing) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Trailwood Drive have any available units?
309 Trailwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 Trailwood Drive have?
Some of 309 Trailwood Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Trailwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
309 Trailwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Trailwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 309 Trailwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 309 Trailwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 309 Trailwood Drive offers parking.
Does 309 Trailwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Trailwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Trailwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 309 Trailwood Drive has a pool.
Does 309 Trailwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 309 Trailwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Trailwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Trailwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

