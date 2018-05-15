309 Trailwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 game room parking pool garage

Walking distance to Great School, community pool & Park. Formal dining can be used as a study. Kitchen opens to family room. Master bedroom downstairs. Game room & 3 bedrooms upstairs. Wood floors, silestone countertops, & trendy paint colors. Nice backyard with privacy fence. Updated master bath. Close to highway 75 & shopping malls.

[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing] Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing for more information and click (Request Showing) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.