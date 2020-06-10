308 Phoebe Drive

Amenities

Tastefully upgraded, FRESHLY PAINTED, open & lots of natural! Wood floors, huge island in Kitchen with Granite and stainless steel appliances. Study or flex space for second living or dining area. Loft upstairs for gameroom or play area. Nice sized bedrooms with lots of closet space. Master suite has garden tub, separate shower and dual sink vanity. HOA maintains front yard. Full access to Twin Creeks amenities including pool, tennis, hike & bike trail & playground. Close to 121 & 75 & great shopping! Award winning Allen schools.