308 Phoebe Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

308 Phoebe Drive

308 Phoebe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

308 Phoebe Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Tastefully upgraded, FRESHLY PAINTED, open & lots of natural! Wood floors, huge island in Kitchen with Granite and stainless steel appliances. Study or flex space for second living or dining area. Loft upstairs for gameroom or play area. Nice sized bedrooms with lots of closet space. Master suite has garden tub, separate shower and dual sink vanity. HOA maintains front yard. Full access to Twin Creeks amenities including pool, tennis, hike & bike trail & playground. Close to 121 & 75 & great shopping! Award winning Allen schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Phoebe Drive have any available units?
308 Phoebe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 Phoebe Drive have?
Some of 308 Phoebe Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Phoebe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
308 Phoebe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Phoebe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 308 Phoebe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 308 Phoebe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 308 Phoebe Drive offers parking.
Does 308 Phoebe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Phoebe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Phoebe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 308 Phoebe Drive has a pool.
Does 308 Phoebe Drive have accessible units?
No, 308 Phoebe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Phoebe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 Phoebe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

