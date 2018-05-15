All apartments in Allen
307 Sycamore Creek Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

307 Sycamore Creek Road

307 Sycamore Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

307 Sycamore Creek Road, Allen, TX 75002
Fountain Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated with additional upstairs Master Bedroom! Enjoy this beautiful remodel in the heart of Allen. Wood floors, travertine tile, granite counters, built in breakfast area cabinet, gas logs and sunroom that can double as an office or playroom. Tons of space! There are 2 separate master bedrooms with remodeled baths. Brand new SS oven, dishwasher and microwave will be installed prior to move in. Owner is an HVAC technician - keeping the units running efficiently at all times! Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Minimum 15 month lease term required. Lease must always end on either May 31 or June 30. Selection criteria must be signed by all applicants. Request this and instructions to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Sycamore Creek Road have any available units?
307 Sycamore Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 Sycamore Creek Road have?
Some of 307 Sycamore Creek Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Sycamore Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
307 Sycamore Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Sycamore Creek Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 Sycamore Creek Road is pet friendly.
Does 307 Sycamore Creek Road offer parking?
Yes, 307 Sycamore Creek Road offers parking.
Does 307 Sycamore Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 Sycamore Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Sycamore Creek Road have a pool?
No, 307 Sycamore Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 307 Sycamore Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 307 Sycamore Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Sycamore Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 Sycamore Creek Road has units with dishwashers.

