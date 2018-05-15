307 Sycamore Creek Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated with additional upstairs Master Bedroom! Enjoy this beautiful remodel in the heart of Allen. Wood floors, travertine tile, granite counters, built in breakfast area cabinet, gas logs and sunroom that can double as an office or playroom. Tons of space! There are 2 separate master bedrooms with remodeled baths. Brand new SS oven, dishwasher and microwave will be installed prior to move in. Owner is an HVAC technician - keeping the units running efficiently at all times! Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Minimum 15 month lease term required. Lease must always end on either May 31 or June 30. Selection criteria must be signed by all applicants. Request this and instructions to apply.