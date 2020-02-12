305 Woodbridge Court

Amenities

Fresh paint, new fence, new roof! Spectacular 1.5 story 3 bedroom plus study and second-floor Game Room on a cul-de-sac in Watters Crossing! Well appointed with wood floors and crown molding. Gorgeous eat-in kitchen features an oversized island with built-in bookcase, Stainless appliances, granite counters, tumbled marble backsplash. Open floorplan with formal living and dining, study, 3 bedrooms down and a spacious second-floor Game Room. Huge serene master suite with sitting area. Spacious 2.5 car garage. Beautifully landscaped backyard with deck ideal for additional outdoor living. Community features clubhouse, parks, pool, and tennis. Close to great shopping, dining and entertainment. Easy access to HWY 75.