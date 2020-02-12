All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 305 Woodbridge Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
305 Woodbridge Court
Last updated August 6 2019 at 6:48 PM

305 Woodbridge Court

305 Woodbridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

305 Woodbridge Court, Allen, TX 75013
Watters Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Fresh paint, new fence, new roof! Spectacular 1.5 story 3 bedroom plus study and second-floor Game Room on a cul-de-sac in Watters Crossing! Well appointed with wood floors and crown molding. Gorgeous eat-in kitchen features an oversized island with built-in bookcase, Stainless appliances, granite counters, tumbled marble backsplash. Open floorplan with formal living and dining, study, 3 bedrooms down and a spacious second-floor Game Room. Huge serene master suite with sitting area. Spacious 2.5 car garage. Beautifully landscaped backyard with deck ideal for additional outdoor living. Community features clubhouse, parks, pool, and tennis. Close to great shopping, dining and entertainment. Easy access to HWY 75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Woodbridge Court have any available units?
305 Woodbridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 Woodbridge Court have?
Some of 305 Woodbridge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Woodbridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
305 Woodbridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Woodbridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 305 Woodbridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 305 Woodbridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 305 Woodbridge Court offers parking.
Does 305 Woodbridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Woodbridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Woodbridge Court have a pool?
Yes, 305 Woodbridge Court has a pool.
Does 305 Woodbridge Court have accessible units?
No, 305 Woodbridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Woodbridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Woodbridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary